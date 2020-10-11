Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ ahead of Colts, Browns game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cleveland, you deserve our attention. This is no second bye week for the Colts. Sunday’s game is a toss up between two teams climbing near the top of the AFC.

The Colts are taking their act on the road again this week, riding a three game win streak into First Energy Stadium in Cleveland against a red-hot Browns team who are off to their best start since 2001 after scoring over 30 points in each of their last three games while running rampant as the league’s leading rushing attack.

A nice test for the top-ranked Colts defense who is 4th against the run and have only allowed 56 points through the first quarter of the season. Here it is, Week 5- the Wildcard.

“I think this is our toughest in all three phases as a team. And they have an explosive offense,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “Like we said earlier in the week, I’m anticipating our defense is going to play great and maybe we’ll hold them down to 11 points or less again and that would be fantastic. I just think as an offense we need to go out there, get some rhythm in what we’re doing, get some confidence in what we’re doing.”

“This Cleveland defense really flies around. Obviously, they’ve created a lot of turnovers so it’s not just one guy. It’s a heck of a defensive group. That’s the long way of saying, we have to find a way to score one more point than our D always,” said Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. “So far, that hasn’t been very many, but we are prepared to do whatever we need to do.”

“We want to be the best at getting better. That is kind of our saying in our room as a unit and a defense,” said Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. “We’re just trying to continue to get better. Last week was last week. We’re focused on the task at hand, and that’s getting better every day and beating the Cleveland Browns.”

The toughest test thus far will be played without two of the Colts best players. Starting linebacker Darius Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo both ruled out for Sunday evening. Which means, for the first time since Week 6 of 2018 the same offensive line unit will not start together this Sunday. We’ll see if Le’Raven Clark is ready as he faces the league’s sack leader in Myles Garrett. Get set for a long evening in Ohio. Week 5, 4:25 kickoff.

Catch a full hour of pre-game coverage on WISH-TV with “Countdown to Kickoff” at 11 a.m.

Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for the postgame show.