Indianapolis Colts

Classic tales from Peyton Manning’s high school coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tony Reginelli and Peyton Manning walked off the field in defeat.

The 1993 Louisiana Class 2A regional state playoffs marked the end of an era for Isidore Newman Greenies football and the start of one of the most remarkable journeys the sport will ever witness.

Coach Reginelli, the legendary New Orleans-area high school head ball coach, was hanging it up after arriving on staff as an assistant coach in 1961.

The quarterback for Reginelli’s final crusade? Peyton Manning.

“Peyton (Manning) probably remembers every play,” Reginelli said. “He knew every coach, every team, every assistant, how long they’ve been there.”

“This is the type of survey he (Peyton) would do to find out what is best for Peyton Manning.”

Fast forward to July 2021 and the now 90-year-old Reginelli is on Facetime for an interview (with an assist from current Newman Head Coach Nelson Stewart), recalling all types of tiny details on the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Don’t you see, it’s the details that set Peyton Manning apart from the pack, even back then.

“When he came back a few months ago, he brought his kids back. I said, ‘Where is Peyton?’ Well, where was he? He was working with his son throwing passes, sideline routes to his kids.”

One of the most memorable moments between Reginelli and Manning happened at the crack of dawn.

Fresh off a recruiting visit to the University of Florida, surrounded by a buzz that Peyton was following in the footsteps of his father Archie and older brother Cooper to Ole Miss, the promising class of 1994 quarterback made his call on college.

The only issue for Reginelli? He didn’t have any answers because that is the way he wanted it.

“I didn’t want to know because everybody would think I knew the inside,” Reginelli said. “I said, ‘no.’ He kept everything secret until 6 o’clock in the morning. He woke me up and said, ‘Everything is coming up orange!’ I said, ‘What, Peyton?’ He said, ‘Tennessee!'”

Before Manning walks to football’s most elusive stage on Sunday in Canton, Ohio, “Coach Reg” sends one last pump-up speech to his old quarterback.

“Congratulations, Peyton, the ultimate goal in your life. I know you planned everything, and you did everything that you could. We are so proud of you and your family. Just outstanding. I am grateful.”

The biggest smile Sunday may be watching on television down in New Orleans. After all, this is the first coach who knew this road only led one place: The Pro Football Hall of Fame.