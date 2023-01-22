Indianapolis Colts

Colts coach search: 9th candidate interviewed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The defensive coordinator for the New York Giants has joined the growing list of people who been interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts head coach job.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were interviewed Sunday, Jan. 22.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were interviewed Saturday.

Ben Johnson is the fifth interview, the team announced Friday night. Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator the Los Angeles Rams, was interviewed earlier Friday.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were interviewed Thursday.

Colts’ special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was interviewed Wednesday.

Friday’s interviews were announced on the same day Jim Irsay, the team owner and chief executive officer, issued a letter to fans saying in part “the bottom line is we failed” in the just-completed 4-12-1 season.

Bieniemy, a New Orleans native who’s 53, joined head coach Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City in 2013, getting his current job in 2018. The Colts announcement of the interview said, “”Prior to being hired by the Chiefs, Bieniemy was the University of Colorado’s offensive coordinator (2011-2012), the Minnesota Vikings’ running backs coach (2006-2009) and assistant head coach/running backs (2010), UCLA’s running backs coach (2003-2005) and the Colorado’s running backs coach (2001-2002).” The San Diego Chargers chose the former running in the 1991 draft. He played for the Charges, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Evero, a 42-year-old United Kingdom native, spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Evero previously has coaching roles for the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. “Evero began his coaching career at his alma mater, UC Davis, as an assistant in 2005,” the Colts announcement said.

Glenn, a Texas native who’s 50, has been apart of the Lions coaching staff since 2021. He began coaching in 2014 as the Cleveland Browns’ assistant defensive backs coach for two seasons. ” He spent 2016-2020 as the New Orleans Saints’ secondary coach before following current Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was on the Saints’ staff, to Detroit,” the Colts announcement of the interview says.

Johnson, 36, is a native of Charleston, South Carolina. He has been a part of the Lions coaching staff since 2019. Previously, he worked for the Miami Dolphins for eight years. “Prior to the NFL, Johnson spent three seasons at Boston College as a graduate assistant (2009-2010) and tight ends coach (2011),” the Colts announcement of the interview says.

Kafka, a Chicago native who’s 35, was hired by the New York Giants on Feb. 22, to be their offensive coordinator and helped guide the giants to the playoffs as the NFC No. 6 seed. “Under Kafka, the Giants had the NFL’s lowest interception rate (1.15%) and the fifth-highest yards per carry average (4.8), the Colts announcement said.

A Ohio native, Don “Wink” Martindale, 59, has been the Giants defensive coordinator for the since 2022. “Prior to the Giants, Martindale was the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and the Ravens’ linebackers coach from 2012-2017. Martindale began his NFL coaching career in 2004 as the Oakland Raiders’ linebackers coach, a post he held until 2008. He was the Denver Broncos’ linebackers coach in 2009 and defensive coordinator in 2010 before being hired by head coach John Harbaugh with the Ravens,” the Colts announcement of the interview says.

Morris is a Newark, New Jersey, native who’s 46. He’s been with the Rams for two years, helping the team win last year’s Super Bowl. Before joining the Rams, he worked with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington team. From 2009-2011, he was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, never taking the team to post-season play and leaving with a 21-38 record. The Colts announcement of the interview said, “Morris first joined the Buccaneers in 2002, the year Tampa Bay won Super Bowl XXXVII, as a defensive quality control coach. He was also a defensive assistant (2003), assistant defensive backs coach (2004-2005) and defensive backs coach (2007-2008) for the Buccaneers. Morris was Kansas State’s defensive coordinator in 2006.”

A Pittsburgh native, Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone, 40, has been the Colts’ special teams coordinator since 2018. “Ventrone this season guided the Colts through transitions at punter (from Rigoberto Sanchez to Matt Haack) and kicker (from Rodrigo Blankenship to Chase McLaughlin),” said the announcement on Ventrone issued Wednesday. He played for the the Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and the 49ers from 2007-2014.

Steichen, 37, is a native of Sacramento, California. The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021. “Steichen held several roles for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive quality control/wide receivers (2014-2015), quarterbacks coach (2016-2019), interim offensive coordinator (2019) and offensive coordinator (2020). Steichen broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant, a role he held for two years before spending 2013 as an offensive quality control/quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns,” the Colts announcement said.

Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Colts in November after the firing of Frank Reich.