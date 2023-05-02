Colts continue to ‘kick the stigma’ during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they are continuing their advocacy for mental health by “Kicking the Stigma” again for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

During May, they will continue fundraising for “Kicking the Stigma,” a program to raise mental health awareness founded by Colts Chief Executive Officer Jim Irsay and his family in 2020. The Colts also invite their fans to learn about mental health and partake in the several events they have planned.

Kalen Jackson, Colts vice chair and owner, says the month of May should remind everyone that are ways to help those who are struggling and advocate for mental health.

“Taking care of our mental health is important now more than ever, so we hope everyone will use this month to focus on their own needs or the needs of friends, loved ones, and neighbors,” Jackson said in a statement.

Some of the events include Mental Health Action Day on May 18, Julien’s ‘Music Icons’ Auction on May 19 – 20, and also working to send positive messages to Indy throughout the entire month.

To learn more about “Kicking the Stigma” and for more information on what the Colts have planned in May, visit their website.