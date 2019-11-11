Colts fall 12-16 to Dolphins; watch the WISH-TV postgame show now

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts fell 12-16 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett watched along with all the fans during Sunday’s game.

Brissett’s sprained MCL springs Brian Hoyer into the starting role. Chad Kelly is the backup quarterback. Colts announced second-year wide receiver Deon Cain was free to go and he was waived Sunday.

But head coach Frank Reich is ready with Hoyer for Week 10.

“Normally he gets zero plays but he’s had some plays this week. I don’t know the exact percentage or number but he’s had a share of plays,” said Frank Reich. “We’ve gotten him some extra work after practice and certainly he’s a pro.”