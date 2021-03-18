Colts introduce quarterback Carson Wentz

INDIANAPLIS (WISH) — New Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to begin the next chapter of his NFL career.

Speaking to the media Thursday for the first time since officially joining the Colts on Wednesday, Wentz made his top priority clear.

I’m a competitor,” he said in a news conference. “I want nothing more than to win, and I know that’s the culture that’s been established here. I hope guys know whenever our careers end or our paths go separate ways that I cared about them and that I’m gonna be there for them. As a leader, as a quarterback, as a friend, as a teammate, all of those things, I look forward to building those relationships.”

Wentz spent his first five seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted second overall by the Eagles in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, leading the eventual Super Bowl champions to an 11-2 record in the 13 games he started before tearing his ACL.

In 68 career games, the 28-year old has thrown for 16,811 yards, 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. Philadelphia made the playoffs three times in his five seasons with the team.

Wentz was benched during the Eagles’ Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers last season and didn’t play again, leading both sides to explore the possibility of parting ways during the offseason.

On Feb. 18, reports surfaced that the Colts had agreed to trade for Wentz, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich. The deal became official when free agency began Wednesday afternoon.

“Carson is the man for the job at this time,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a news conference. “He can be the guy to build these great teams around for the next decade.”

Wentz will be wearing No. 2 with the Colts, the number he originally wanted at North Dakota State but was already taken by a teammate.

Wentz told reporters he is looking forward to a fresh start in Indianapolis and didn’t shy away from the criticism he’s received.

“I’m not a perfect human being,” Wentz said. “I’m going to make mistakes. I’ve made mistakes in the past. I’m going to learn from all of those things and try to be the best man, best husband, best father, teammate, quarterback, all of those things, that I can be. I won’t be perfect. I’ll tell everyone right now: I won’t be perfect. I’m going to make mistakes. I have flaws. But I’m going to do everything I can to be the best I can be.”