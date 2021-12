Indianapolis Colts

Colts LB Darius Leonard activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is seen before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated three players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal and Khari Willis have all been activated.

The trio will now be available to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The players were added to the list Dec. 25, missing the team’s win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Six players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, remain on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.