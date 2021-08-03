Indianapolis Colts

Colts OL Nelson to undergo surgery for foot, ‘essentially the same injury’ as Wentz says Reich

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Quenton Nelson #56 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after a 20-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts said offensive lineman Quenton Nelson will undergo surgery on his right foot Tuesday afternoon.

The team said the surgery will keep Nelson out for five to twelve weeks.

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference.

Nelson’s surgery will happen at 4 p.m. Monday.

Nelson’s injury is “essentially the same” injury as Carson’s, Reich said.

Quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery for an injured left foot on Monday. Reich said that surgery went well.

Three-time Pro Bowler Nelson joined the Colts in 2018.

