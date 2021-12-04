Indianapolis Colts

Colts place Ryan Kelly on COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday’s game at Houston

Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field at halftime in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time this regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a COVID-19 issue with a player, and a key player at that.

Two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday afternoon, meaning he will miss at least Sunday’s game at Houston.

Kelly has started all 12 games this season after fighting through a nagging elbow injury during the preseason.

Second-year pro and former Ball State Cardinal Danny Pinter is expected to start in Kelly’s absence.