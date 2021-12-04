Colts place Ryan Kelly on COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday’s game at Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time this regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with a COVID-19 issue with a player, and a key player at that.
Two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday afternoon, meaning he will miss at least Sunday’s game at Houston.
Kelly has started all 12 games this season after fighting through a nagging elbow injury during the preseason.
Second-year pro and former Ball State Cardinal Danny Pinter is expected to start in Kelly’s absence.