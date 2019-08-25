Watch live: Colts QB Andrew Luck retiring, NFL confirms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring, the NFL confirmed Saturday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said in a Saturday night tweet that Luck has told the Colts he was retiring.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

The 6-feet-4 quarterback from Stanford last practiced with the team July 28 at training camp in Westfield. The Colts already had said his lower leg injury probably would keep Luck out of the entire preseason.

Luck was initially diagnosed with a strained calf in March and did not participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts. When training camp opened, he was limited to individual drills and seven-on-seven but no full team drills. But when the pain persisted, Luck returned to rehab and was only permitted to run the starting offense in walkthroughs.

The 29-year-old quarterback was selected by the Colts as the first overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He scored 171 touchdowns, according to the team’s website, and leaves the Colts with a 57-37 win-loss record, according to football databases.

Luck has had a long history of injuries.

In September 2015, he sprained his shoulder and sat out two games after a Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans.

In November 2015, a couple of days after a win over the Denver Broncos, the Colts announced Luck had abdominal injuries that later were determined to be a lacerated kidney plus multiple muscle pulls. He didn’t return for the rest of the season.

In the 2016 season, Luck sat out one game in November due to a concussion.

In January 2017, Luck had shoulder surgery. He didn’t return to the field until Aug. 9, 2018, for a preseason game and Sept. 9 for a regular season game. He played his last game for the Colts in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Jan. 12. His last NFL game was the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.