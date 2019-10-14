Darius Leonard returns to Colts’ practice following bye week

Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is seen before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has completed his first full practice in nearly three weeks and is expected to play Sunday against Houston.

Leonard missed Indy’s previous two games with a concussion and used social media to announce last Wednesday he had been cleared through the concussion protocol. The Colts (3-2) had a bye last weekend.

His return gives the defense a major boost in helping the Colts try to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a battle for the AFC South lead. Leonard posted a league-leading 163 tackles last season as a rookie and is fifth on the team with 18 tackles this season.

The Colts also expect starting safety Clayton Geathers to return from a concussion this weekend.