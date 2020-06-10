Philip Rivers sets up shop in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since moving to Indianapolis, the Colts new quarterback, Philip Rivers, details life in the Hoosier State.

“I guess we’ve been here for almost a week now, but it’s been great. Haven’t really moved in a long time. So, quite a different move with 11 of us, but the transition has been smooth,” said Rivers.

As Indy’s newest resident, Rivers said he’s more than excited to be here, especially since it’s a city that loves its quarterbacks.

Speaking of, while Peyton Manning still holds a long list of records in the league and here in Indy, there is one number that the Colts new gunslinger is about to blow out of the water.

Peyton Manning started a consecutive 227 games in the NFL, and that streak is topped only by three others in league history. Philip Rivers’ magic number is 235 straight starts and counting.

“I was always aware of his streak as well,” said Rivers. “That is one thing that’s always meant a lot to me. You know, there’s a lot of things that go into that. I’ve obviously been blessed and healthy enough to be out there. There is an element of toughness to it. And certainly the desire and hope is to keep that thing going.”

As Rivers tries to keep that rolling, for the first time in his 17-year career, it’s with a new team, that he’s barely met, thanks to a virtual offseason.

“Here I am, in year 17, going into a whole new locker room, being brand new, and not knowing really any of these guys,” said Rivers.

The only interaction he’s had with his new team is in top-secret throwing sessions. Invites are only extended to Rivers’ receivers.

“We’ve actually, a handful of us, have thrown already,” Rivers added. “Seeing Jack and Parris the last couple of days. You know I’ve been in a meeting with them for eight weeks, but saying, ‘hey nice to meet you in person finally.’ So, it certainly is a little weird, but it’s been great.”