Sports

Indianapolis to host Horizon League championship games

The Horizon League announced an extended partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission on Sept. 20, 2022, to keep the event at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the fairgrounds through 2026. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Horizon League basketball championship games will be held in Indianapolis for the next three years.

The league announced an extended partnership with the Indiana State Fair Commission Tuesday to keep the event at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the fairgrounds through 2026.

Indianapolis has hosted the league’s semifinal and championship games since 2020.