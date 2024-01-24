Indy 500 winners Kanaan, Montoya voted into IMS Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar’s Tony Kanaan and Juan Pablo Montoya have been voted to join a long list of legendary drivers inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announced Wednesday the class of 2024, which includes Indy 500 winning drivers Kanaan and Montoya who were chosen from a ballot of 14 nominees by a national panel of more than 150 journalists, participants, and historians.

This was the first year Kanaan was eligible for the Hall of Fame after he retired in 2023. With 389 career starts, the Brazilian native had 15 poles and 17 race wins, including the 2013 Indianapolis 500.

In 2000, Montoya became the first rookie winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Graham Hill in 1966 and won again for the second time in 2015. After the Colombia native retired in 2018, he received numerous awards for his successful career.

The inductees will be celebrated at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner held on Thursday, May 23 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.