Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC from Sept. 30, 2023

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Sunday’s match between Indy Eleven and Detroit City FC? Click on the video above to see all the action!

The USL season is winding down and there is only one more chance to catch regular season action live on MyINDY-TV 23! Tune in on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to see Indy Eleven go against San Antonio FC.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 10th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here to view the 2023 Indy Eleven TV schedule.

