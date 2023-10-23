Indy Eleven exit playoffs after shutout loss in Charleston

A logo for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven exited the USL Championship Playoffs after a 5-0 loss Sunday on the road in Charleston.

Emilio Ycaza, Augustine Williams, Arturo Rodriguez, Fidel Barajas, and Nick Markanich combined for Charleston Battery’s five goals.

The playoff appearance was Indy’s first since 2019. The team finished the regular season with 13 wins, 11 losses, and 10 draws.

The all-time USL Championship Playoffs record for the Eleven moves to 2-3-0.