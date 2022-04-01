Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven preparing for Saturday night’s home opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven take the field at Carroll Stadium for the first time this season Saturday night after opening with three straight games on the road.

Their matchup with LA Galaxy II can be seen live on WISH-TV.

Josh Mason, the Eleven’s vice president of marketing, visited Daybreak to preview the home opener and brought along a friend.

Mason discussed the team’s goals for this season, upcoming theme nights and the changes being implemented by new head coach Mark Lowry.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.