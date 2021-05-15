IndyCar

IMS welcomes fans back for GMR Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway is welcoming fans back for the first time in two years for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix.

IMS President Doug Boles said while it’s an exciting time to welcome back fans, safety is a top priority. There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands.

IMS will have cleaning and sanitation processes in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations available.

Face masks must be worn at the track. There will not be temperature screenings upon entry, but there will be vaccinations for spectators available at first aid stations located inside gates 1, 6 and 9.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased for $35 online at ims.com or by walking up at the gates. Digital tickets can be accessed on the IMS app or through the web browser.

All concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments are accepted as well as credit and debit transactions.

Paid public parking is $20 and is available in lots 1A, lot 2 and the main gate parking lots. Free parking is available in lot 7.

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will deliver the command to start engines at the track.