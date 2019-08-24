Newgarden wins IndyCar pole at Gateway, his 3rd of season

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden won the pole for Saturday night’s IndyCar race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
It was the second pole in succession for the series points leader, his third of the season and the eighth of his career. Newgarden sat on the pole last week at Pocono by points after qualifying was rained out. Newgarden won the pole at the second race at Belle Isle in Detroit earlier this season.
Going out last of 22 cars, Newgarden had a two-lap average speed of 186.508 mph on Friday over the 1.25-mile oval. He beat out Sebastien Bourdais, whose two-lap average was 185.927 mph.
Qualifying
Qualifying Friday for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT IndyCar Series event on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, and average speed of two qualifying laps:
- 1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 186.508 mph
- 2. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 185.927
- 3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 185.896
- 4. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 185.143
- 5. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 185.050
- 6. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 184.830
- 7. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 184.452
- 8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 184.293
- 9. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 184.206
- 10. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 184.130
- 11. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 184.070
- 12. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 183.399
- 13. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 183.211
- 14. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 183.180
- 15. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 182.547
- 16. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 182.065
- 17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 181.334
- 18. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 179.399
- 19. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 178.982
- 20. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 178.974
- 21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 178.290
- 22. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 175.192