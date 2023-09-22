Longtime Indianapolis Indians broadcaster getting called up to the big leagues next week

Howard Kellman, who is nearing completion of his 47th season behind the mic as the Indians’ play-by-play voice, will handle play-by-play duties on the New York Yankees Radio Network on Friday, Sept. 29, at Kauffman Stadium – home of the Kansas City Royals. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians’ longtime play-by-play announcer will be calling a Major League Baseball game later this month.

Howard Kellman, who is getting close to wrapping up his 47th season as the Voice of the Indians, will be doing play-by-play on the Yankees Radio Network (WFAN 101.9 FM & Sports Radio 66 AM) on Friday, Sept. 29, when the New York Yankees play at the Kansas City Royals.

This will be the fourth time that the Kellman has called a big-league game.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native and Brooklyn College graduate previously called games for the Chicago White Sox (1984), New York Mets (2014) and Yankees (2022).

In fact, “after fulfilling pinch-hit duties for the Yankees-Rays game on Sept. 2, 2022, at Tropicana Field, he

became the only voice in baseball history to handle radio play-by-play duties for both New York-based ballclubs,” according to an Indianapolis Indians news release.

“I am thankful to both the Yankees and WFAN for giving me another opportunity to broadcast a big-league game,” Kellman said in the news release. “I greatly enjoyed my experience calling a Yankees-Rays game last season and am thrilled to have the chance to be behind the mic once again for one of Major League Baseball’s most prestigious franchises, the 27-time World Series champion New York Yankees.”

Kellman will call next week’s game with Yankees color commentator Suzyn Waldman.

When this year’s Indians’ season concludes, “Kellman will have called 6,764 games in his tenure with the Indians, a run that includes 13 division titles, seven postseason championships, and nine no-hitters thrown by Indy.”

He joined the Indians in 1974. The only two seasons he has not been the team’s lead play-by-play announcer were the 1975 and 1980 seasons.

Kellman has received numerous accolades over the course of his career. He was honored as Indiana’s Sportscaster of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters & Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame in 2009 among his many accomplishments.