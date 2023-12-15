A.J. Foyt Racing signs Sting Ray Robb for 2024 IndyCar season

Sting Ray Robb poses for a photo after qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Parker)

NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing has named Sting Ray Robb as driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet next season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The 22-year-old Robb is entering his second year in the series and will drive a Chevy for the first time for the team founded by the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and run by son Larry Foyt. The graduate of IndyCar’s open wheel ladder series debuted for Dale Coyne Racing and finished 23rd with 147 points in the standings with a career-best 12th-place finish in the season finale at Monterey, California.

Named after the Chevy Stingray Corvette, Robb said he was honored to drive the No. 41 and thanked the team’s partners and supporters in a release Friday.

“It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers,” Robb said. “Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.”

The Indianapolis resident, who calls Payette, Idaho, home, won the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 title with seven victories, five poles, 11 podiums and four track records. Robb’s performance earned a scholarship to the Indy NXT Series, where he claimed the Vice-Champion title and won the season finale in his second season.

His path to finishing as the 2022 runner-up status included two poles, 10 top-fives — eight of which were on the podium — and 10 top-10s in 14 starts.