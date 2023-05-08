Early look at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s race week in Indianapolis.

The Month of May is here and cars will be on track later this week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NTT IndyCar Series drivers and teams will compete in the GMR Grand Prix this Saturday afternoon on the IMS road course.

Then, once this weekend’s race comes to an end, the teams will turn their attention to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The first open practice for the 500 is set for Tuesday, May 16.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff and Angela Moryan talked about all things IndyCar during SportsLocker Sunday. Click on the video above to hear their thoughts on the month and early picks for the Indy 500.