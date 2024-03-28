Mario Andretti to share insights on motorsports during Breakfast at the Brickyard

Mario Andretti speaks to the media during a press conference at Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023, in Darlington, South Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti will be the featured guest at the 2024 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard.

The event generally attracts officials from local governments, other civic leaders, the 500 Festival princesses, and the general public. People who attend also have access to the garage area known as Gasoline Alley, and can take a lap on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in their own vehicles. The $100 ticket also covers parking and a ticket for Indy 500 qualifications later that day.

Andretti, a Croatian native who is 84 years old, won the race in 1969. He’s also a four-time IndyCar Series champion. He’s part of a racing family that has included his twin brother, Aldo, that their sons and grandsons.

Andretti is expected to share “his experiences, insights and continued involvement in the motorsports industry,” said a statement from Bob Bryant, president and chief executive officer of the 500 Festival.

A news release issued Thursday from the 500 Festival said Katie Kiel, a former 500 Festival Princess, will interview Andretti during the breakfast.

Ticket information is available at 500Festival.com/Breakfast.