Scott McLaughlin discusses first win of the IndyCar season

by: Andrew Chernoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin picked up his first win of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season on Sunday by getting the victory at Barber Motorsports Park.

McLaughlin becomes the fourth different winner this season in as many races.

Strategy was key on Sunday afternoon, with McLaughlin using a three-stop strategy, while second-place finisher Romain Grosjean utilized a two-stop strategy.

With the victory, McLaughlin moves up to fourth place in the championship standings heading into the Month of May.

The Team Penske driver joined News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff on SportsLocker Sunday to discuss his win. Click on the video above to watch their conversation.

