See the 33 drivers in the field for the 2023 Indianapolis 500

The 33 drivers in the field for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023, pose for a photo on the Yard of Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 22, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 33 drivers who qualified for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 paused for a few moments on Monday to take the traditional “full field photo” on the Yard of Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Two previous race winners found themselves on either side of the prestigious Borg-Warner Trophy: 2018 Indy 500 champion Will Power and 2008 race winner Scott Dixon.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou, who will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday, was also among the drivers seated in the front row.

The young Spaniard put together the fastest four-lap pole run in Indy 500 history on Sunday, logging an average of 234.217 mph and surpassing the record pole run of 234.046 mph that CGR teammate Dixon posted last year.

Palou will be joined on the front row by Rinus VeeKay — who captured Ed Carpenter Racing’s ninth front-row starting spot in 11 years — and Felix Rosenqvist, who will start third for Arrow McLaren.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28.

Tickets to the Indy 500 and all remaining Month of May events are available online, by phone at 317-492-6700, and at the IMS ticket office, located inside the IMS Administration Building, 4790 W. 16th Street, Indianapolis.

