Starting positions for the 2024 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s race day … or is it?

With rain and severe storms heading toward the track from the west, Mother Nature will decide whether the green flag flies at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Fans will be allowed to exit and re-enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway if they leave during lightning.

The Indy 500 consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, totaling 500 miles.

Who’s on the track where

Driver, car number, team, engine, qualifying speed in mph