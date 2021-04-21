Sports

MyINDY-TV 23 to air 35 Indianapolis Indians games in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — MyINDY-TV 23 is once again the local broadcast home of the Indianapolis Indians.

MyINDY-TV 23 will air 35 home games beginning on May 11

“We’re looking forward to a successful partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and providing our viewers a great front row seat to minor league baseball,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “This further expands our sports line-up on MyINDY-TV 23, and our commitment as Indiana’s local sports station.”

“The Indianapolis Indians greatly anticipate our return to the field and are eager to showcase Victory Field and Indians baseball to Central Indiana households on MyINDY-TV 23 this summer,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. “WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 has cemented itself as a dynamic local sports coverage leader, and we’re excited to be part of its starting lineup.”

Full broadcast schedule: