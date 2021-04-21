MyINDY-TV 23 to air 35 Indianapolis Indians games in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — MyINDY-TV 23 is once again the local broadcast home of the Indianapolis Indians.
MyINDY-TV 23 will air 35 home games beginning on May 11
“We’re looking forward to a successful partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and providing our viewers a great front row seat to minor league baseball,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “This further expands our sports line-up on MyINDY-TV 23, and our commitment as Indiana’s local sports station.”
“The Indianapolis Indians greatly anticipate our return to the field and are eager to showcase Victory Field and Indians baseball to Central Indiana households on MyINDY-TV 23 this summer,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. “WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 has cemented itself as a dynamic local sports coverage leader, and we’re excited to be part of its starting lineup.”
Full broadcast schedule:
- May 11 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 14 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 15 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- May 16 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- June 3 vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 4 vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 5 vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 6 vs. Columbus Clippers
- June 17 vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 18 vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 19 vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 20 vs. Memphis Redbirds
- June 29 vs. Iowa Cubs
- June 30 vs. Iowa Cubs
- July 1 vs. Iowa Cubs
- July 2 vs. Iowa Cubs
- July 3 vs. Iowa Cubs
- July 4 vs. Iowa Cubs
- July 15 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 16 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 18 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 21 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- July 22 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- July 23 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- July 24 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- July 25 vs. Toledo Mud Hens
- Aug. 12 vs. St. Paul Saints
- Aug. 13 vs. St. Paul Saints
- Aug. 15 vs. St. Paul Saints
- Aug. 28 vs. Louisville Bats
- Aug. 29 vs. Louisville Bats
- Sept. 1 vs. Iowa Cubs
- Sept. 2 vs. Iowa Cubs
- Sept. 4 vs. Iowa Cubs
- Sept. 5 vs. Iowa Cubs