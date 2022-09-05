Sports

No team orders: Penske sends 3 drivers to IndyCar title race

Scott McLaughlin smiles after his victory at the Grand Prix of Portland IndyCar auto race at the Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Naji Saker/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Team Penske declined to call for team orders on Sunday at Portland International Raceway and it will be seen what kind of implications it has on the championship.

Penske driver Scott McLaughlin won the race to remain mathematically eligible for the title.

Will Power finished second and his lead in the standings stretched from three points to 20 points, over Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and six-time champion Scott Dixon.

But, had Team Penske ordered McLaughlin to pull over and let Power win the race, Power would take a 31-point lead into Sunday’s finale at Laguna Seca. It’s the tightest championship race since 2003.