Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence North vs. Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures might be cooling down, but action on the gridiron is heating up! Friday night’s clash between Lawrence North (4-0) and Carmel (2-2) is the high school football ‘Game of the Week.’

Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Sports Network stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the matchup between the two Class 6A rivals.

Lawrence North moved up one spot to No. 8 on this week’s Indiana AP high school football poll. The Wildcats will arrive in Carmel eager to extend their perfect record.

“Lawrence North is 4-0 for the first time since 2005 and they are looking for their best start to a season since 1989. The four wins that LN and Pat Mallory’s team already has this year equals their win total from a season ago,” Rakestraw said.

Carmel is coming off a tough 41-14 loss last week to Louisville Trinity. The Greyhounds have a lot to prove, Rakestraw says, but that doesn’t mean they can’t pull off the upset.

“Any time you play Lawrence North, job one defensively is to stop the run. If Carmel can limit the big plays in the running game, they’ll give themselves a shot tomorrow night.”

Both teams will have a little extra incentive to take home the ‘W’ — Friday’s game will be the last between these longtime rivals, Rakestraw says.

“As of now, this is the last time these two are going to play in football, as Carmel has left the MIC and LN is looking at some different schedule changes.”

You can see every play of Friday’s matchup between Warren Central and Lawrence Central starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!