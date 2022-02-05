Sports

Purdue names golf clubhouse after designer Pete Dye

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The clubhouse at Purdue University’s Brick Boilermaker Golf Complex has a new name: Pete Dye Clubhouse.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name this week.

Purdue says the new facility is made possible by a donation of $20 million from two almuni who played golf, Sam Allen and his wife, Marsha Allen.

Dye is often called the father of the modern golf course.

In Indiana, he also designed or helped design these sites: The Bridgewater Club in Westfield, The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Dye’s Walk Country Club in Greenwood, Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis, Forest Park in Brazil, The Fort Golf Course at Fort Harrison State Park, Greenbelt Golf Course in Columbus, Harbour Trees Golf Club in Noblesville, The Camferdam Golf Experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Maple Creek Country Club in Indianapolis, Oak Tree Golf Course in Plainfield, The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Plum Creek Golf Club in Carmel, Sahm Golf Course in Indianapolis and Woodland Country Club in Carmel.

Dye died in January 2020 at age 94.

He was married to former amateur champion Alice Dye. A course designer, too, she was called the “first lady” of U.S. golf architecture. An Indianapolis native, she died Feb. 1, 2019.