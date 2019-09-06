Purdue’s Keady, Painter headline Indy event in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College basketball Hall of Famer Gene Keady and current Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter headlined an annual sports-themed fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters on Thursday.

The event, which is appropriately named The Main Event, played host to over 1,000 of the city’s top business leaders. WISH-TV’s sports director Anthony Calhoun served as the event’s emcee.

GENE KEADY: “It’s beautiful because you get to talk about, to the people you hope you can help with their future and encourage their integrity and ambition towards education and this guy here is one of the most special players in my life because he listened,” said Hall of Famer Gene Keady.

“No question,” added Matt Painter. “I think a lot of things have gone on in college basketball and you kind of reflect, and we’ve talked about before and I feel fortunate to have someone like that. Have great parents, have great coaches and that’s what it’s all about. ”

The event raised $350,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

Click here to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana and ways you can get involved.