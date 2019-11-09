4 finalists announced for the 2019 Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2019 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Sport Graphics and Section 127.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced Friday night on The Zone.

These schools, listed in alphabetical order, stand out and are in contention to win the 2019 Zone Banner to display.

Brownsburg

The Bulldogs are looking to put a new banner right next the one in the picture below. They consistently brought giant crowds and showed lots of school spirit.

Brownsburg student section

Fishers

The Tigers have been loud and energetic all season. Do they have what it takes to make it to the next round?

Mooresville

The Pioneers are ready to #BeMoore. With large crowds and a few crazy stunts they have been creative with their school spirit.

Westfield

The Rocks are still rocking it with planning tweets all week long. They want to make sure all of Central Indiana sees their spirit.

Even Bigger game this Friday!!! Sectional Championship at Carmel!!! Kickoff at 7pm!!! No excuses not to show up!!! Let’s show @ACwishtv we are the best student section in the state!!! Theme is Christmas in November!!! 🏈☘️☃️🎄#TheZone8 — The Rock (@WHStheROCK) November 5, 2019

Now we want to hear from you! Tweet at us using #TheZone8 to show us why your school has the best student section and school spirit in central Indiana!

We will reveal the top two schools Nov. 15 on The Zone at 11:08 p.m.