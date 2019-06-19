Alexandria Monroe wins class 2A baseball state title

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alexandria Monroe won the second state title in school history Tuesday evening at Victory Field. After trailing 3-0, the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning, and twice more in the bottom of the seventh for a dramatic walk-off 4-3 win over Southridge in the Class 2A title game.
Alexandria’s only other previous baseball state title came in 1998.
Joe LaGrange of Southridge was named the Mental Attitude Award recipient.
In the 3A title game earlier Tuesday, Andrean defeated Edgewood 2-1. It’s the second straight championship for the Fighting 59ers and the school’s seventh baseball title, which ranks second in state history.
Andrean’s Michael Doolin earned the Mental Attitude Award.