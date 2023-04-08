Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

UIndy player throws no-hitter and hits for cycle

by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A University of Indianapolis baseball player had an epic performance on Friday during one of the Greyhounds’ games against Drury.

Brady Ware not only threw a no-hitter in the second game of UIndy’s doubleheader, but he also hit for the cycle in the same game.

Ware’s no-hitter was the first no-hitter for a Greyhound since 2015, when Jordan Tackett accomplished the feat.

Meanwhile, his cycle was the first cycle for a UIndy baseball player since Jake Hartley hit for the cycle in 2013.

The Greyhounds won the seven-inning contest by the final score of 13-0.

Earlier in the day, UIndy beat Drury 8-7 in their first game of the doubleheader.

UIndy and Drury will wrap up their series on noon on Saturday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pistons beat Pacers 122-115 to snap another 11-game skid
Indiana Pacers /
Valparaiso brings back Roger Powell Jr. as Beacons’ new coach
College Basketball /
Behind the Bricks: Legends Printing
Month of May /
The Zone Extra: April 6, 2023
High School - The Zone /