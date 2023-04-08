UIndy player throws no-hitter and hits for cycle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A University of Indianapolis baseball player had an epic performance on Friday during one of the Greyhounds’ games against Drury.
Brady Ware not only threw a no-hitter in the second game of UIndy’s doubleheader, but he also hit for the cycle in the same game.
Ware’s no-hitter was the first no-hitter for a Greyhound since 2015, when Jordan Tackett accomplished the feat.
Meanwhile, his cycle was the first cycle for a UIndy baseball player since Jake Hartley hit for the cycle in 2013.
The Greyhounds won the seven-inning contest by the final score of 13-0.
Earlier in the day, UIndy beat Drury 8-7 in their first game of the doubleheader.
UIndy and Drury will wrap up their series on noon on Saturday.