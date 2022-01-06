WentzDay

Colts QB Carson Wentz talks to News 8 ahead of ‘must win’ Matchup vs. Jacksonville

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will be at Jacksonville on Sunday for the final game of the regular season.

A win against the Jaguars would mean the Colts are playoff-bound.

The Colts have won eight of their past 11 games, but haven’t won at Jacksonville since 2014. 

News 8 talked exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. In the interview, the Colts QB discussed these topics and more on WentzDay:

  • Preview of Jacksonville game.
  • The “team buzz” surrounding this must win game.
  • Wentz opens up on how difficult Raiders week was for him.
  • If the Colts can make the playoffs, what it would mean to Wentz?
  • Thrilled to see Jonathan Taylor break another Colts record.
  • AO1 Foundation: Food Truck recent powerful “surprise” visit.

