Sports

Wilson, Gray help Aces hand Fever 11th straight loss 90-77

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’Ja Wilson scored 23 points, Chelsea Gray had 14 points and 12 assists and the Las Vegas Aces dealt the Indiana Fever a club-record 11th straight loss, 90-77.

Wilson scored 14 points and Gray added 12 points and seven assists as the Aces (19-8) built a 52-32 lead by halftime.

Las Vegas, which led 25-19 after one quarter, scored the first eight points of the second period and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Wilson gave the Aces their largest lead at 68-37 with a 3-pointer at the 4:44 mark of the third period.

]Nalyssa Smith scored 24 points to lead Indiana (5-24).