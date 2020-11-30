A snowy start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Light rain early Monday morning with rain quickly transitioning to snow lingering through the afternoon. Temperatures will fall throughout the day with highs in the 30s. Snow will start to wrap up mid-afternoon. Most locations will be around an inch on grassy surfaces while areas in eastern Indiana could see upwards of 2-3″ of snow. Winds will be gusty Monday afternoon as well with gusts upwards of 20-30 mph out of the north, giving us a windchill factor in the lower 20s. On Monday night expect it to be cold and cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

A few flurries Tuesday morning otherwise expect skies to clear with highs in the mid-30s. Wednesday highs will warm up to the mid-30s with a spotty light mix possible. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend, temperatures will still remain in the low to mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few late snow showers are possible Sunday night and Monday.