A soggy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A wet start to Thursday morning with periods of heavy rain for the morning drive. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will become a bit more scattered Thursday afternoon with highs climbing to the lower 50s. Showers will move out this evening with lows falling to the mid-30s.

A much better end to the week with skies clearing and highs in the lower 50s.

A breezy and dry start to the weekend with highs on Halloween in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies. A cold front will pass through the state Sunday and cool us down to the upper 40s with a stiff breeze from the northwest.

Luckily, temperatures will rebound through the week with highs warming to the 50s Monday with lots of sunshine. Dry and quiet weather will continue through much of the week with highs trending to the 60s by the middle half of next week!