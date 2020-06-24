Weather

Beautiful, comfortable Wednesday

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and comfortable start to Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 60s with low humidity! Partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs warming to the upper 70s. Could see a stray shower but most will stay dry. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s.

Thursday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the mid-80s with sun and clouds during the afternoon. There could be an isolated shower through the afternoon. By the end of the week, highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90° with increasing humidity levels! Scattered showers and storms will wrap the week.

An unsettled weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Unsettled weather will continue through next week with scattered storms through midweek with highs in the mid-80s.

