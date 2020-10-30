Cool Friday with some afternoon sun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We’ll see clouds to start off Friday day with some sunshine for the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Look for a cloudy start around the state this morning. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s and climb into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Clouds begin to decrease later in the day. It will be cool with highs in the upper 40s close to 50.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies become mostly clear later tonight. It will be chilly with lows falling near the freezing mark in many spots. Frost or freeze conditions are likely.

SATURDAY: We’ll see lots of sunshine during the entire day on Halloween. Highs climb into the middle 50s with breezy southerly winds. It will be dry for trick-or-treating. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s by the early evening.

SUNDAY: Winds begin to pick up during the day on Sunday. It will be windy at times with gusts near 20-30 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies. We’re in store for a much cooler day with highs only climbing into the middle 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler temperatures will stick around for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 40s. A slow warmup continues into next week. Highs eventually make it into the 60s. It looks dry and quiet with mostly sunny skies each day.