Weather

Cool weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mostly clear sky. Most of the day Thursday will be dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

On Thursday night, scattered showers and storms arrive with the chance of an isolated stronger to a severe storm. Those should arrive between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. Lows Thursday night will fall to the lower to mid-60s.

Friday will be a cooler and wet day with scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows late Friday will fall to the upper 40s.

Memorial Day and race weekend look cool considering it’s the unofficial kickoff of summer. Highs on Saturday will top out in the lower 60s with sunshine! Looks slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine as well. Dry and comfortable weather will continue through Monday with highs in the mid-70s.

Highs will run below normal through much of next week with rain chances returning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will top out in the mid-70s through midweek next week.