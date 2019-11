INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s with a mainly cloudy sky. Clouds should decrease through the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 40s. Friday night football will be a cold one with lows falling to the mid-20s with a clear sky.

This weekend looks quiet and slightly warmer with highs Saturday in the lower 40s with a mainly sunny sky. It should be a great day to get outdoor chores done! Even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds through the afternoon.