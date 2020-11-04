Great Wednesday afternoon!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warmer start to Wednesday day with temperatures starting off in the lower 50s with clear skies! Expect lots of sunshine with highs warming to the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Cool and quiet Wednesday night with lows falling to the lower 50s.

Warmer with more cloud cover Thursday. Highs will hold in the upper 60s. Sunshine will stick with us through the end of the workweek with highs still in the upper 60s .

A fantastic weekend so get out and enjoy! Lots of sunshine and very warm highs with everyone in the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday! Monday will be the last nice day before big changes arrive Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Highs Monday will top out in the lower 70s. A cold front will cool us off the near seasonal and bring come rain Tuesday lingering into Wednesday morning.