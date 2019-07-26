Great end to the week; Showers and humidity to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A gorgeous wrap to the week with highs in the mid-80s with low humidity! However, the humidity will slowly be on the rise through the late part of the evening. Lows tonight will dip to the mid-60s with a mainly clear sky.

This weekend will be mainly dry. A mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s with a slight stick in the air with a better chance of isolated showers through the afternoon Sunday. It’s nothing to cancel plans over since most will stay dry. Highs will warm a touch more. Highs will warm to near 90.

A few showers will continue through the workweek with highs in the mid-80s. The mid-80s will continue through the workweek with a partly to mostly sunny skies.

