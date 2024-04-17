Ohio River Valley has been a hot spot for tornadoes so far in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tornado season has been off to an active start in Indiana and elsewhere in the Ohio River Valley.

Three of Indiana’s bordering states have had at least 20 confirmed tornadoes through April 15.

Below is a map of the tornado count for every state in the lower 48. Indiana had multiple tornado reports on April 16, which the map doesn’t include since many storm surveys to confirm the tornadoes will be underway over the next few days.

Typically, January through April is a more active time for tornadoes in the Deep South; most of those states are running below their 25-year averages with the exception being Florida.

Indiana’s average for tornadoes from January to April adds up to seven. Indiana’s yearly average is from 25-26 tornadoes, with the peak of tornado season in May and June.

The Ohio River Valley has had multiple events produce a large amount of tornadoes; most notably, on March 14 and April 2 for Indiana. Southwestern Indiana recorded eighth tornadoes in the April 2 outbreak.

In central Indiana, Selma and Winchester were the only big tornadoes of the year to date. Winchester’s tornado on March 14 had an EF-3 rating with maximum wind of 165 mph.

Interestingly enough, the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis has only issued nine tornado warnings for central Indiana so far in 2024. The total warning count is much lower than neighboring offices so far this year.

For more on the latest forecast in Indiana, be sure to visit the Storm Track 8 weather blog.