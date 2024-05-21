Multiple chances for rain and storms continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the third day in a row, we worked in hot summerlike temperatures with some spots hitting 90 for the first time this year. We look to cool thing down just a little bit because of several chances for rain in this extended forecast.

Tuesday night: Showers and storms will be possible mainly in the overnight hours tonight. We’ll watch for a weakening storm complex from our west.

This complex could hold together just enough to bring a low severe risk for wind.

Lows tonight will possibly be on the record warm side with numbers down in the low 70s.

Wednesday: A few showers will possibly linger up to mid Wednesday morning. Then, we’ll encounter a bit of a dry period before additional showers and storms fires off Wednesday afternoon/evening. Some scattered activity may linger through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is a low risk for severe weather once again with wind and hail the primary concerns.

Highs will be slightly cooler, but still warm, in the low 80s.

Thursday: Thursday will be the driest and coolest day of the workweek however we can’t rule out a few showers south. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

8-Day Forecast: Prepare for an active end to the workweek with several rounds of showers and storms Friday. Friday will be a warmer than normal day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The warming trend continues into the weekend expect rain and storms chances to stick around through the weekend with isolated strong storms possible Sunday. Rain chances could impact the Indy 500.