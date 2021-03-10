Rain chances return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s with a partly cloudy sky. It should be another warm and partly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will become an issue Wednesday afternoon with a Wind Advisory this afternoon. Winds will be gusting from 30-40 mph.

On Wednesday night a few showers will develop as a cold front approaches the state. Lows will drop to the upper 50s.

Thursday will be wet with scattered showers and storms around with highs in the mid-60s. There could be some pockets of heavy rain at times. Rain will continue through much of the afternoon and begin to peter out during the evening hours. By the end of the day, lots of spots will round an inch of rain accumulation while areas closer to southern Indiana could be around 1.5″-2.0″ of rain.

Friday will be dry but cooler. Highs will top out in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to tumble through the weekend feeling a bit more seasonal Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds both days. There could be a stray shower chance to end the weekend. Scattered rain chances start off next week with highs in the lower to mid-50s through midweek.