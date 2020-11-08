Sunny and warm Sunday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another opportunity to break a record Sunday afternoon, as unseasonably warm temperatures continue.

Sunday:

High pressure will continue to keep us quiet and very mild. Expect a few morning clouds to clear out Sunday afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 70s. The record high for Sunday is 76° (1999)

Sunday night:

Clear and comfortably cool overnight. Lows fall to the middle 50s.

Trending Headlines

Monday:

Another sun-filled and warm day on tap. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

8-day forecast:

Changes on the way for the midweek. A strong cold front will bring showers and storms to the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a possibility of a few strong storms along this cold front.

Following the front, much colder temperatures settle in for the back half of the week, as we make a return to near-normal temperatures through the weekend. The next rain chance will arrive Saturday night into Sunday.