Weather

Tornado watch issued for northwest Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado watch has been issued for the following counties in northwest Indiana until 8 p.m. Saturday night: Lake, Newton, Benton, Porter, La Porte, Starke, Pulaski, White, St. Joseph, Marshall, Fulton, Elkhart and Kosciusko. Scattered hail up to the size of a quarter and winds up to 70 mph are possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Lake County until 2:15 p.m.