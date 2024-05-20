Hot Tuesday with increasing rain and storm chance through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was as hot as advertised with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 80s. More hot weather is on the way with rain and storm chances increasing over the next couple of days.

Monday night: We’ll stay locked in under mostly cloudy skies for tonight. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible mainly northwest of Indy. There is even a low threat for strong/severe storms in northern Indiana for wind and hail.

Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: The hottest day of the year may take shape for Tuesday as we’re looking at temperatures close to the 90 degree mark. Some spots may have their first 90 degree day of 2024. This will precede the potential for showers and storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday may also feature strong to severe storms as there is a low risk along and north of a Sullivan-Indianapolis-Muncie line. This risk is because of a storm complex that may survive into Indiana that will originate in Iowa/Missouri. Wind and hail will be the primary threats.

It is also worth noting that Indy will be close to record highs tomorrow. The record is 92 from 1941.

Wednesday: Some showers and storms may remain possible into early Wednesday morning. Then, a lull in activity looks to occur going into some of Wednesday afternoon. Additional rain and storms will then develop in the latter half of the afternoon hours into Wednesday night.

This round of activity will feature our best chance for severe weather with a Slight Risk (level 2/5). Wind and hail will once again be the primary, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled. Heavy rain will also be a concern in relation to potential flooding in spots mainly south of interstate 70.

Highs will be slightly cooler, but still warm, in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances will stick around through the rest of the workweek and upcoming holiday weekend. No day into and through the weekend will be a washout, but some scattered activity will be possible. There is currently a chance for some showers and storms on Sunday for Indy 500 race day. Highs look to mainly stay in the upper 70s to low 80s much of the extended forecast.